Short Interest in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) Drops By 71.4%

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCAC opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69. Tuatara Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,624,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $6,776,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,940,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $817,000.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

