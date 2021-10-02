Short Interest in Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) Rises By 600.0%

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of GNHAY remained flat at $$26.80 during trading hours on Friday. Vifor Pharma has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $32.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average of $28.24.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.

