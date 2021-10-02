Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Grows By 157.3%

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 157.3% from the August 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHF. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $1,303,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 31,207 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $196,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 21.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 24,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

MHF stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.0218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.