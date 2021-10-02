SIBCoin (SIB) Market Capitalization Tops $609,296.39

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $609,296.39 and approximately $25.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,203.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,447.30 or 0.07151490 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.32 or 0.00357483 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.26 or 0.01160205 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00112991 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.77 or 0.00534755 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $215.73 or 0.00447536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.63 or 0.00293810 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,445,768 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.