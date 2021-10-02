Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $60.30 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SEMHF stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.64.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

