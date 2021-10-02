Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $60.30 price objective on the stock.
Shares of SEMHF stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.64.
Siemens Healthineers Company Profile
