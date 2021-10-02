Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 247,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,334,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 35,735.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,729,000 after buying an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 15.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 143,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 19,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,236,000 after buying an additional 1,210,729 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SKX traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,262,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,950. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

