Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 326,674 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,001,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,602,000 after purchasing an additional 186,214 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the first quarter worth about $1,953,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 131,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 162,459.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 281,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 21.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.47. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $46.10.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.288 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

SNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

