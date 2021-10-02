Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Purchased by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWBI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 383.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. 63.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

SWBI stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.11.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $274.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.