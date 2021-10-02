SnowGem (XSG) Market Cap Reaches $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004401 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

