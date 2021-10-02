Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the August 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:DNAD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. 214,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,998. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,174,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter worth $16,293,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter worth $12,638,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter worth $11,159,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter worth $8,088,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

