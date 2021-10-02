Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BICEY opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99. Société BIC has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $40.41.

Get Société BIC alerts:

Société BIC Company Profile

Société BIC SA manufactures and distributes stationery products, lighters, and shavers. It operates through the following segments: Stationery, Lighters, Shavers, and Other Products. The Stationery segment covers writing, correction, marking, coloring, drawing, and other stationery products. The Lighters segment offers various lighters such as classics, electronics, decorated, lighter cases, and multi-purpose.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Société BIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société BIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.