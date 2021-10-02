Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS BICEY opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99. Société BIC has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $40.41.
Société BIC Company Profile
