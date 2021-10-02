Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) Short Interest Update

Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sophiris Bio stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Sophiris Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

Sophiris Bio Company Profile

Sophiris Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company was founded by James L. Heppell in May 2003 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

