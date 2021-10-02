Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,923 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,716 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 71.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.48.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $2.92 on Friday, reaching $54.35. The stock had a trading volume of 12,553,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147,022. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.