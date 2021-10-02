Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Short Interest Down 54.5% in September

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of SKPGF stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Spark Power Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

