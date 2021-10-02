Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Short Interest Down 54.5% in September

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Shares of SKPGF stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Spark Power Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57.
About Spark Power Group
