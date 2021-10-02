Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,428 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

NYSE:SRC opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $164.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.44%.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.15.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.