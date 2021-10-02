Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Short Interest Update

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the August 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sports Ventures Acquisition by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sports Ventures Acquisition by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKIC opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. Sports Ventures Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

