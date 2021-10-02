SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Insider Brian G. Mason Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of SPX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SPXC opened at $56.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $67.66.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.55 million. SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. Analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

SPXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in SPX during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPX during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPX by 20.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in SPX during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

