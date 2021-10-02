SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Position Boosted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,498 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $11,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $70.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.40 and a 1 year high of $79.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.