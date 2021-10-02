Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Abrdn PLC operates as an investment company. It offers a comprehensive range of developed and emerging market equities and fixed income, multi-asset, real estate and alternatives solutions. Abrdn PLC, formerly known as Standard Life, is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Standard Life Aberdeen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

SLFPY stock opened at $13.72 on Thursday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

