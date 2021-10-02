Stantec’s (STN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$70.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on STN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Stantec from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.04.

Shares of STN opened at $47.05 on Friday. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Stantec by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 237,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,674,000 after buying an additional 148,275 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 81,767 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 60,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 853.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 51,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

