State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 1,577 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bally’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,044,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,327,000 after purchasing an additional 217,192 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,590,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 401,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 78,831 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BALY opened at $53.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.94. Bally’s Co. has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BALY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

