State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys New Shares in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 161.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 17.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $11.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a market cap of $713.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce Corp has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $37.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

