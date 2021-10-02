State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $277,000 in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 8,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.48 per share, with a total value of $516,162.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.22 per share, with a total value of $1,023,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 204,808 shares of company stock worth $12,609,671. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RILY stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average is $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%. The company had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

