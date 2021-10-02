State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New Investment in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,005,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,102 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,871,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,608,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,479,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,145,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,905,000 after purchasing an additional 414,254 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,110,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,168,000 after purchasing an additional 493,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RYTM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $13.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a market cap of $657.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.40. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

