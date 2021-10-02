State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 556 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 28.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 40.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period.

PETQ opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $748.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $35.06.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $271.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $165,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,042.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PETQ. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

