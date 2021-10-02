State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 42.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Chase were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chase during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCF stock opened at $102.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $971.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.70. Chase Co. has a 1-year low of $93.84 and a 1-year high of $123.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 13.63%.

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

