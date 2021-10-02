State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 209,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in McKesson were worth $40,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $200.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.11. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $141.32 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

