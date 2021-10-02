State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,736 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $34,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28,383.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 484,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,562,000 after purchasing an additional 482,520 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,599,000 after purchasing an additional 467,254 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,754,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 371,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 276,119 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,962,000 after purchasing an additional 181,784 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.74.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $158.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.88 and its 200 day moving average is $170.10. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.58 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

