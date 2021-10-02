Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.880-$4.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $58.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $28.31 and a one year high of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on STLD. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.82.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $11,856,457.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.