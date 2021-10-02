Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after buying an additional 716,260 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,417,000 after purchasing an additional 117,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,443,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,115,000 after purchasing an additional 175,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after purchasing an additional 445,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total transaction of $19,518,278.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.69.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $219.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $235.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.21.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.