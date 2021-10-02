StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Sells $415,263.00 in Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 9,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $415,263.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of STEP stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 13.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.28. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $49.72.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in StepStone Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

