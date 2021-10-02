Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

STL stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.67. 1,392,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

