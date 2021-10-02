Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.30.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. Steven Madden has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.04 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 308,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

