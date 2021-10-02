Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Hilton Worldwide Call Options (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 51,751 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,025% compared to the average volume of 4,599 call options.

NYSE HLT opened at $138.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.40. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $83.62 and a 12-month high of $140.21. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

HLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 19.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

