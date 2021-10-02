Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys Shares of 400 iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $66.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.56. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $158.00 and a 1-year high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

