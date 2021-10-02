Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAN. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $81.06 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $125.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average is $83.36.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.