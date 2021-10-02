Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $4.41 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 10,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.42.

ACN stock opened at $324.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $330.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.01. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $212.45 and a fifty-two week high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

