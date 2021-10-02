Strategic Global Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,978 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies comprises 1.1% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM opened at $105.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $851,842.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,824 shares of company stock worth $2,355,682 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet.

