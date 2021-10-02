Strategic Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,765,000 after buying an additional 340,798 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,655,000 after purchasing an additional 251,114 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,778,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,229,000 after purchasing an additional 224,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,202,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,318,000 after purchasing an additional 171,323 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $206.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.14 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

