Strategic Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $134,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.15, for a total value of $140,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,714,616.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,412,445. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRSN opened at $206.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.38 and a 200-day moving average of $216.36. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.