Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 261 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 112.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 61.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $209.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.89. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $142.15 and a 52-week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.17.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

