Streamit Coin (STREAM) Hits Market Cap of $65,218.25

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded up 118.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, Streamit Coin has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamit Coin has a total market cap of $65,218.25 and $17.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Streamit Coin

Streamit Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com. Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/#. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @STREAMITCOIN.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

Buying and Selling Streamit Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamit Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamit Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

