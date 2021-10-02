Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.520-$-0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $236.80 million-$238.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.02 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.140 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $16.08. 620,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,814. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -13.51.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $35,499.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,372. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

