SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE SXC opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $538.07 million, a PE ratio of 648.00 and a beta of 1.07. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.20 million. Research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $147,134.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

