Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sunnyside Bancorp stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Sunnyside Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.51.

About Sunnyside Bancorp

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc is as a bank holding company, which provides savings and loans services. It offers personal and business banking services; and mortgages. The company was founded on March 14, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

