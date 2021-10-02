Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 57,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael P. Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVEO. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

AVEO stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $18.24.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.34% and a negative return on equity of 107.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

