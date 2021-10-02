Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $354,000 in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of Landmark Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 112.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 159.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 111.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the first quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

LARK stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.44. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 31.49%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

