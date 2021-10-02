Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in DRDGOLD were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in DRDGOLD by 3.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,027,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,387,000 after buying an additional 239,399 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in DRDGOLD by 58.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 222,779 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the first quarter worth $1,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DRDGOLD by 9.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,107,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the first quarter worth $288,000. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. DRDGOLD Limited has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $13.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is currently 82.69%.

DRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on DRDGOLD from $19.25 to $18.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

