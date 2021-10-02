Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Trims Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in OneSpan by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpan alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other OneSpan news, Director Alfred A. Nietzel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $188,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $188,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $374,250 and have sold 95,733 shares worth $2,007,469. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $780.50 million, a P/E ratio of -40.44 and a beta of 0.56. OneSpan Inc. has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $29.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.78.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

OneSpan Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.