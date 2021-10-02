Swiss National Bank Has $859,000 Stock Holdings in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of -0.35.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.